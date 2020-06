UPDATE 6/29/20: Effective Tuesday, June 30, 2020, the Records & Civil Process lobby at MCSO will be temporarily closed until further notice in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. For more on how you can submit records & civil requests, visit: https://t.co/hQf1Wyh31X. https://t.co/G2aZpxaLe4 pic.twitter.com/QDHMbqJNoj