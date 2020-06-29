The heat continues will small chance for rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure continues to keep afternoon and evening storms to a minimum. The rain chance through Thursday stands at 20% near the coast and 30% inland.
Highs will be close to seasonal averages right around 90 with a heat index each afternoon right around 100-105.
One or two of those storms could bring some locally heavy rain at times and some dangerous lightning but they will be widely scattered each day.
By Friday we will see an increase in moisture which will give a little better chance for some scattered storms but most of those will be inland.
A frontal boundary or trough of low pressure will move into the SE U.S. and stall over N. Florida. This will keep us in the onshore flow so expect mostly inland storms in the afternoon and evening with only few making it to the coast.
In this kind of set up there is also a chance for a few coastal storms in the morning and then the main focus inland later in the day.
In the tropics we are watching 2 areas of concern one several hundred miles SE of the Caribbean and another off the coast of the mid Atlantic coast States. They both have little chance for development.
For boaters expect winds out of the west at 5-10 kts. and seas 2 feet or less.
