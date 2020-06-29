Florida now has over 152,400 confirmed coronavirus cases, state has suffered 3,505 COVID-19 related fatalities

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) reported on Monday morning that the state has 152,434 confirmed coronavirus cases.
The cases involve 149,781 Florida residents. The Department of Health also confirmed 3,505 deaths related to the virus.
This is an increase of 6,093 cases since Monday’s update which is an 827 case increase from Monday’s coronavirus one-day numbers in terms of cases.
Some businesses and restaurants on the Suncoast have decided to briefly shutdown due to increasing numbers of the virus.
Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Sarasota that was planned for next week has been postponed “out of an abundance of caution”, that’s what a Trump campaign spokesperson told CNN.
The change of plans coincides with the increase in COVID-19 cases in Florida.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is going to be holding a press conference on Tuesday afternoon and he is expected to make a big announcement. We are unsure of if this COVID-19 related.
Here are the latest totals on the Suncoast:
Manatee:
Total Cases: 2,856 Residents: 2,838 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 18
Conditions and Care Deaths: 130 Hospitalizations* Residents: 264 Non-Residents: 3
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40
Gender: Male: 1,357 (48%) Female: 1,476 (52%) Unknown/No data: 5 (<1%)
Race: Black: 280 (10%) White: 1,518 (53%) Other: 269 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 771 (27%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 877 (31%) Not-Hispanic: 1,093 (39%) Unknown/No Data: 868 (31%)
Sarasota:
Total Cases: 1,482 Residents: 1,451 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 31
Conditions and Care Deaths: 97 Hospitalizations* Residents: 203 Non-Residents: 11
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 47
Gender: Male: 689 (47%) Female: 759 (52%) Unknown/No data: 3 (<1%)
Race: Black: 84 (6%) White: 964 (66%) Other: 118 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 285 (20%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 195 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 889 (61%) Unknown/No Data: 367 (25%)
