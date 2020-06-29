First Alert Weather: Hot, muggy and mostly dry for several days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Hot and mostly dry conditions are expected for coastal communities with slightly better rain chances and warmer afternoons for inland residents. The atmosphere across the nation is developing into a slow moving weather pattern called an omega block. With the set up we have in place, our weather for the next three or four days will feature a west wind flow pattern. This will favor a few morning or early afternoon light showers near the coast and better thunderstorm and heavier shower chances in inland locations later in the afternoon and into the early evening. Expect this pattern into Thursday, at which time a non-tropical low in northern Gulf waters will inject moisture into the Suncoast atmosphere and increase rain chances. At present, it appears that despite the increase in weekend moisture, the west wind pattern will continue to provide similar storm timing and motion into Saturday and Sunday.