Everything you need to know about sunscreen this summer

She recommends people wear sunscreen everyday, especially on their face, neck, and hands even if they’re not going to be out in the sun for long. The ears and nose are particularly important to cover with lotion because if a person does develop skin cancer those areas are the hardest to remove the cancer from without causing a deformity. Hats that cover the ears, sun protective clothing, and wearing golf gloves on both hands rather than just one are other ways people can protect themselves from the sun.