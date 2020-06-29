Everything you need to know about sunscreen this summer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -In the U.S. more than 9,500 people are diagnosed with skin cancer every day.
One way people can prevent skin cancer is by wearing sunscreen. When choosing a sunscreen, look to make sure it is broad spectrum, which protects you from UV A and UV B rays. UV A rays are what cause aging and UV B rays are what causes sunburn. Dr. Monica Bedi, who is a Dermatologist at Dermatology Associates, recommends using at least a SPF 30 lotion. Though she said people may want to use a higher SPF because most people don’t apply as much or as often as they should.
When it comes to searching for a sunscreen, it’s healthier to choose a mineral based sunscreen over a chemical based sunscreen. Mineral based lotions will have zinc and titanium in their ingredients.
”I tend to recommend the mineral based ones. The brand is not so important, however the nicer brands tend to go on better and are not as sticky or white. So one brand that I particularly like is Elta MD. They make a couple nice mineral based sunscreens, one is called Elta MD active. It’s water resistant so it’s nice for the beach plus it’s mineral based, reef safe, safe for kids, no chemicals,” said Dr. Bedi.
She recommends people wear sunscreen everyday, especially on their face, neck, and hands even if they’re not going to be out in the sun for long. The ears and nose are particularly important to cover with lotion because if a person does develop skin cancer those areas are the hardest to remove the cancer from without causing a deformity. Hats that cover the ears, sun protective clothing, and wearing golf gloves on both hands rather than just one are other ways people can protect themselves from the sun.
