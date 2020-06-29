Deputies searching for person of interest possibly connected to an active investigation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for an individual who may be a person connected to an ongoing investigation.
MCSO did not specifically identify the incident the person is believed to be involved with.
This person was seen in an attached photo at the Holiday Inn in the 8000 block of 15th Street East in Sarasota on Monday, June 15th.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact MCSO’s tip line at 941-747-3011 and the extension number is 2519.
