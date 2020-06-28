29-year-old North Port woman arrested and charged with DUI following fatal crash on Sidell Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 29-year-old North Port woman has been arrested and charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter following the fatal crash that took place on Sidell Road on Saturday that killed two people.
Troopers say Cayla McKenzie and and her 27-year-old passenger were traveling to a home in North Port to pick up her children when the crash happened.
This incident took place around 5:20 p.m. and it involved a Chevrolet Tahoe that McKenzie was driving and a Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Troopers say the two people who were pronounced deceased were Herbert Baird, 58, and Kristine Baird, 54, both of Sarasota, who were traveling on the motorcycle.
According to troopers, McKenzie was traveling westbound on State Road 72 and approaching Sidell Road and Herbert and Kristine were traveling eastbound on the same roadway and approaching the SUV.
Troopers say McKenzie drifted into the eastbound travel lane of State Road 72 and the front section of the Tahoe struck the front of the motorcycle.
Herbert and Kristine were pronounced dead on the scene by the Sarasota County EMS.
Troopers say McKenzie said that she was unfamiliar with the roadway, but she underwent a sobriety test on the scene and she displayed several indicators of being impaired.
She has been arrested and remains in jail.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.