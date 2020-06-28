State-run COVID-19 testing sites have doubled the amount of testing kits

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This week the number of people who have tested positive for Coronavirus in Florida has hit an all-time high, reaching nearly 10,000 cases on Friday.
All of the state-run Covid-19 testing site on the Suncoast have doubled their testing kits after running out nearly every day this week.
The Lincoln Park site increased from 200 to 500, Robert L Taylor Community Complex site increased from 300 to 500, UTC mall site increased from 750 to 1,200.
A Tampa woman says she drove down to the Lincoln Park testing site in Palmetto because she couldn’t find any available COVID testing today.
“I was exposed to someone with the virus who got tested a little bit before. It’s definitely important it’s kind of hard to get tested under certain circumstances,” she explains.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.