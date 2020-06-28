Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton police Department (BPD) is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy that was last seen in Bradenton on Thursday.
Police say Mathias Williams was last observed at the Riverwalk when he walked away from his mother. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, white shirt and black shorts.
Williams is five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighs around 175 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He also has a tear drop tattoo under his right eye.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact BPD at 941-932-9300.
