Florida now has over 141,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, state has suffered 3,419 COVID-19 fatalities

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) reported on Sunday morning that the state has 141,075 confirmed coronavirus cases.
The cases involve 138,567 Florida residents. The Department of Health also confirmed 3,419 deaths related to the virus.
This is an increase of 8,530 cases since Saturday’s update which is more than a 1,000 case reduction from Saturday’s one-day record of 9,585.
Some businesses and restaurants on the Suncoast have decided to briefly shutdown due to increasing numbers of the virus.
Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Sarasota that was planned for next week has been postponed “out of an abundance of caution”, that’s what a Trump campaign spokesperson told CNN.
The change of plans coincides with the increase in COVID-19 cases in Florida.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is going to be holding a press conference on Sunday afternoon and he is expected to speak more about the coronavirus pandemic in Florida.
