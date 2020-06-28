First Alert Weather: Sunday, June 28, 2020 - Limited coverage of showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday

For tomorrow, there will be scattered clouds with temperatures warming into the low 90s. Oppressive dew points will once again allow feel-like temperatures to range anywhere from 103-107°. A sea breeze will move inland during the afternoon with the possibility for isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop along the boundary. Otherwise, most of the Suncoast should remain dry. Winds will be out of the west shifting to the west northwest at 5-10 mph.