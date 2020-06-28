First Alert Weather: Sunday, June 28, 2020 - Limited coverage of showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
For tonight, mostly cloudy skies, mild and muggy, with overnight lows falling into the low 80s. Temperatures will be slightly cooler for interior locations. One stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out before midnight. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.
For tomorrow, there will be scattered clouds with temperatures warming into the low 90s. Oppressive dew points will once again allow feel-like temperatures to range anywhere from 103-107°. A sea breeze will move inland during the afternoon with the possibility for isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop along the boundary. Otherwise, most of the Suncoast should remain dry. Winds will be out of the west shifting to the west northwest at 5-10 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV index will be at 10.6, which is very high. Seas will be 1-2 feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters. Isolated thunderstorms could briefly develop along the coast in the afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.