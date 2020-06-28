FDOH reports state has over 146,300 confirmed COVID-19 cases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) reported on Monday morning that the state has 146,341 confirmed coronavirus cases.
The cases involve 143,805 Florida residents. The Department of Health also confirmed 3,447 deaths related to the virus.
This is an increase of 5,266 cases since Sunday’s update which is more than a 3,200 case reduction from Sunday’s coronavirus one-day numbers in terms of cases.
Some businesses and restaurants on the Suncoast have decided to briefly shutdown due to increasing numbers of the virus.
Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Sarasota that was planned for next week has been postponed “out of an abundance of caution”, that’s what a Trump campaign spokesperson told CNN.
The change of plans coincides with the increase in COVID-19 cases in Florida.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is going to be holding a press conference on Monday afternoon and he is expected to speak more about the coronavirus pandemic in Florida.
