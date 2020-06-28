Fatal crash on Sidell Road on Saturday claims lives of a Sarasota man and Sarasota woman

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people died on Saturday during a fatal crash that took place on Sidell Road in Sarasota on Saturday.
This incident took place around 5:20 p.m. and it involved a Chevrolet SUV and a Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Troopers say the two people who were pronounced deceased were a 58-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, both of Sarasota, who were traveling on the motorcycle.
According to troopers, the 29-year-old driver of the SUV was traveling westbound on State Road 72 and approaching Sidell Road and the motorcyclist and his passenger were traveling eastbound on the same roadway and approaching the SUV.
Troopers say the SUV drifted into the eastbound travel lane of State Road 72 and the front section of the Chevy struck the front of the motorcycle.
The man and woman that were traveling on the motorcycle were pronounced dead on the scene by the Sarasota County EMS.
There is a traffic homicide investigation ongoing. Troopers say criminal charges are pending the completion of the investigation.
