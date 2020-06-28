City of Sarasota commissioners scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss possibility of mask requirement

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Monday, City of Sarasota are expected to meet and discuss a proposed mask requirement.
According to this ordinance, face masks would be required at any indoor location.
Children under two years old, people with health conditions and people who are eating or drinking would be exempt.
The penalty for non compliance could be a fine up to $500 if approved.
“We’re still finalizing that, that’s three different departments that can handle that, we’re talking to our city attorney for advise there,” Tom Barwin, Sarasota City Manager said. “We don’t want to be aggressive and cause confrontation with enforcement so we would recommend warnings first of course and then minimal sort of ticketing. Certainly no arrests would be possible at the draft ordinance that we’re looking at.”
In order for this ordinance to go forward, it will need a majority vote of four commissioners to pass.
If adopted, this new regulation will go into effect on July 1st.
The vote on this proposed ordinance is expected to take place on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
