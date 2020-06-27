Sidell Road closed eastbound and westbound in Sarasota due to a fatal accident in the area

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies and troopers are currently investigating a fatal crash that has taken place on Sidell Road (State Road 72) in Sarasota.
This incident took place around 5:50 p.m. and it involved a motorcycle and a sports utility vehicle. Deputies say that at least two fatalities have been confirmed.
State Road 72 is currently closed in both east and west bound directions, and the road is expected to be closed for several hours.
All motorists should avoid the area at this time.
No further information is available at this time.
