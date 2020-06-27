Police searching for missing child last seen in Bradenton on Tuesday

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) is searching for a missing girl who was last seen in Bradenton on Tuesday.
Police say Laura Albritton was last observed walking towards Manatee Avenue West. She is approximately five-feet-five-inches, weighs around 140 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.
According to police, she was last seen wearing blue gym shorts, a black jacket, and white with white Nike sneakers.
We do not have an age for her at this time, but police say she is a minor.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact BPD at 941-932-9308.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.