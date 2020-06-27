Pence visit to Sarasota postponed “out of an abundance of caution”

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Sarasota that was planned for next week has been postponed “out of an abundance of caution”, that’s what a Trump campaign spokesperson told CNN.
The change of plans coincides with the increase in COVID-19 cases in Florida. In the past 24-hours, 9,585 new cases were reported statewide.
The Republican Party of Sarasota announced the decision on their Facebook page on Saturday afternoon.
“The Vice President is still traveling to Texas, Arizona, and Florida this week as he said he is meeting with the governors and their healthcare teams,” a spokesperson from the office said in a statement to CNN. You can read more information about this by clicking here.
A new date and time for the Vice Presidential to visit the Suncoast is still to be determined.
