North Port and Venice High Schools cancel in-person graduations

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port and Venice High Schools have cancelled the planned in-person graduations that were scheduled for later this summer.
Both schools had planned to hold their ceremonies on July 16, at CoolToday Park. The North Port High School graduation was planned for 8:00 a.m. and the Venice High School graduation was planned for 8:00 p.m.
This decision was made as a result of the increase of COVID-19 cases in Florida.
“The digital graduation ceremony we’ve prepared will now serve as our only graduation ceremony,” Brandon Johnson, Principal, North Port High School, said. “We are working through plans to provide seniors and their families with the opportunity to have a cap and gown photo in the Performing Arts Center and pick up your diploma at that time.”
The dance that was planned for the seniors has also been canceled.
