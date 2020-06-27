First Alert Weather: Saturday, June 27, 2020 - Hot & humid with isolated rain chances to end the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Limited atmospheric moisture will prevent the number of showers and thunderstorms we see across the Suncoast tonight, if any at all. It will be a mild and humid evening with overnight lows falling into the upper 70s. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and winds will be light and variable.
Skies will be mostly sunny to partly sunny with afternoon highs climbing into the low-to-mid 90s. High dew points will once again allow feel-like temperatures to range anywhere from 103-108°. As a result, heat related illnesses could set in quickly if you are outdoors without properly hydrating. The sea breeze will move onshore, however with a lack of atmospheric moisture it will keep rain chances isolated during the afternoon and evening. Any storms that do develop could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Winds will be out of the west southwest shifting to the west northwest at 5-10 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV Index will be 10.5, which is very high. Seas will be less than 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters.
