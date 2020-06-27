First Alert Weather: Saturday, June 27, 2020 - Hot & humid with isolated rain chances to end the weekend

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly sunny with afternoon highs climbing into the low-to-mid 90s. High dew points will once again allow feel-like temperatures to range anywhere from 103-108°. As a result, heat related illnesses could set in quickly if you are outdoors without properly hydrating. The sea breeze will move onshore, however with a lack of atmospheric moisture it will keep rain chances isolated during the afternoon and evening. Any storms that do develop could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Winds will be out of the west southwest shifting to the west northwest at 5-10 mph.