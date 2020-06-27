Calvin Erb, former president and founder of Sarasota Crime Stoppers, has died at the age of 89

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One of the most notable figures in the Suncoast community for many decades, Calvin Erb, has passed away at the age of 89.
“Cal” as his family and close friends would call him, died of natural causes around 1:30 a.m. in Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Erb was one of the founders of many organizations on the Suncoast. Those organizations include Sarasota Off Shore Grand Prix, Sarasota Crime Stoppers, and Suncoast Charities for Children.
He owned many restaurants and other businesses on the Suncoast.
In addition to being one of the founders of Sarasota Crime Stoppers, he also served as the president of the organization for many years and he was a member of the Florida Crime Stoppers Board.
“He was an amazing individual,” Jack Cox, President of Suncoast Charities for Children and longtime friend of Erb said. “He was very quiet, kept to himself, but he was involved in so many different things and he was always a gentleman.”
Erb and Cox served as board members together for Suncoast Charities for Children and Erb also served as a board member of the Suncoast Foundation.
