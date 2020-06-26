What precautions to take when eating at a restaurant during COVID-19

When it comes to the decision of eating out at a restaurant, Dr. Voelker said it’s a choice people have to make for themselves. But, he said those over the age of 65 or anyone who has health issues should think twice before dining out. If a person decides to eat out, it’s safer to eat outdoors. Restaurant goers should choose a restaurant that has an abundance of outdoor seating. For those who are not fans of eating outdoors because of the summer heat, try dining out later in the day when it cools down.