What precautions to take when eating at a restaurant during COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Although stores and restaurants have opened back up, doctors remind people the first wave of the virus never ended.
Dr. Kirk Voelker, who is Critical Care Specialist who has been caring for COVID-19 patients in Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s ICU, said people on Medicare, over the age of 65, or anyone with an underlying health condition should still be sheltering in place at this time.
When it comes to the decision of eating out at a restaurant, Dr. Voelker said it’s a choice people have to make for themselves. But, he said those over the age of 65 or anyone who has health issues should think twice before dining out. If a person decides to eat out, it’s safer to eat outdoors. Restaurant goers should choose a restaurant that has an abundance of outdoor seating. For those who are not fans of eating outdoors because of the summer heat, try dining out later in the day when it cools down.
”Make sure that your servers are all wearing masks, that they’re washing their hands. You know they’re using a soap or they’re cleansing their hands routinely. You know keep an eye out for these things and if they’re not, point it out to the manager,” said Dr. Voelker.
Many restaurants along the Suncoast have added outdoor seating to accommodate more people. For example, this weekend the City of Sarasota will shut down Lemon Avenue from Main Street to State Street Friday and Saturday from 3:30 p.m. to midnight. That will give restaurants more space for outdoor seating.
