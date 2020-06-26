State of Florida suspends drinking at bars following spike in coronavirus cases

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Mike Granthon is co-owner of seven different restaurants and bars on the Suncoast. He was forced to close The Beach Club today, a very popular bar and nightspot on Siesta Key, as well as Smokin’ Joes in downtown Sarasota. This comes after the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation suspended the on-premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide after the Department of Health reported the new coronavirus cases earlier today.