State of Florida suspends drinking at bars following spike in coronavirus cases

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Mike Granthon is co-owner of seven different restaurants and bars on the Suncoast. He was forced to close The Beach Club today, a very popular bar and nightspot on Siesta Key, as well as Smokin’ Joes in downtown Sarasota. This comes after the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation suspended the on-premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide after the Department of Health reported the new coronavirus cases earlier today.
“I get it, it’s very difficult for Ron DeSantis to make these kinds of decisions,” said Granthon. “I just don’t want them to forget about the bartenders, it’s not like the movies, they’re not out there flipping drinks in the air. They’re moms and dads and they are going to need the support.”
This order, which immediately went into effect today, impacts bars, and not restaurants that serve alcohol. There’s a lot of mixed reaction to this, but people understand why this is being done.
“Obviously we’re a little be upset because we just got down here,” said Ron Taylor, a Siesta Key visitor from Pennsylvania. “But we certainly understand what’s going on with the pandemic, aware with what’s happening with the country, if this is going to keep my family safe, then I’m okay with it.
Bars and nightclubs had just reopened earlier this month. They were forced to initially close down in the middle of March.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.