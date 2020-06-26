Second Chance-Last Opportunity looking for volunteers to continue to help those in need

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Volunteers at Second Chance-Last Opportunity battled the heat today to continue to serve their community.
The nonprofit organization was founded by April Glasco. This organization comes together to feed those in need every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Some of the essentials they provide to the community include hot meals, groceries, diapers and other household items.
Kay Ross, a volunteer at Second Chance-Last Opportunity says, "It's hard work at times. We sometimes have ten or fifteen people, and some nights we only have three. So, we can also use some extra hands."
They also provide life skill workshops, along with programs designed to help at-risk youths manage their lives more productively.
Right now, they are accepting donations and need additional volunteers. If you would like to help donate to Second Chance-Last Opportunity you can visit their website at https://secondchancelastopportunity.org/ways-to-help/donate/ .
