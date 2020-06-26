Sarasota County Fire Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota County Fire Department employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The department notified the public Thursday. The Fire Department is working with the Department of Health in the process of contact tracing. Officials say that they are also doing additional cleaning and decontamination. The department did not elaborate whether the employee was a firefighter or personnel.
This comes after Sarasota PD confirmed that three officers are in quarantine after testing positive for the illness.
SCFD personnel continue to take extra measures including the use of additional personal protective equipment. Firefighters are instructed to shower and wash their uniforms at the end of every shift before going home.
