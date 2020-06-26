Sarasota County Fire Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire officials say one of their own has tested positive for COVID-19.
SCFD says after they received confirmation that one of their first responders tested positive they made sure to perform thorough decontamination of their facility.
The fire department also says they have “COVID-19 safety measures” already in place. Such as, firefighters must shower and wash the equipment used after every shift.
Chief Ben Rigney of West Manatee Fire Rescue says his firefighters follow the same protocol.
“We’ve upped the cleaning procedures around the station making sure we have it bleached. Cleaning multiple times per day. The bootie shoes that they wear on the calls, that they will take them off at the end of the day. That wear different station footwear. We have bleach mats as they’re entering the station,” says Chief Rigney.
