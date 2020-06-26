A little cooler but still hot this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure positioned over the top of us will slide southward once again on Saturday. Expect another sunny day with temperatures warming into the low to mid 90′s and a heat index in the low 100′s.
We will see a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms some of which could be strong with very heavy rain, dangerous lightning and gusty winds in the late afternoon and evening.
The rain chance over the weekend is 30%.
Sunday look for more of the same with highs in the low to mid 90′s and heat indices in the low to mid 100′s.
Monday more moisture will come back and a better chance for scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could become strong and produce gusty winds.
The rain chances will stay high through the rest of the work week with generally partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90′s.
For boaters this weekend looking good with seas 2 feet or less and a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
