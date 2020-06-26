Florida COVID cases spike, Sarasota and Manatee report high numbers

By ABC7 Staff | June 26, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT - Updated June 26 at 12:19 PM

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has reported a jump of nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. The DOH is reporting 122,960 cases and 3,366 deaths. Over 1.7 million tests have been administered statewide.

Due to the spike in cases, many businesses have shut down and an order was issued by The Department of Business and Professional Regulation to suspend alcohol sales at Florida bars.

Cases are also spiking in Sarasota and Manatee Counties. Here are the latest totals from the COVID-19 Dashboard:

Manatee County:

Confirmed cases

Total cases 2,368

Florida residents 2,351

Non-Florida residents 17

Gender for Florida residents

Men 1,111

Women 1,234

Unknown 6

Age for Florida residents Range 0 - 101 Median age 42

Hospitalizations 254

Deaths 128

Sarasota County:

Total cases 1,245

Florida residents

1,214

Non-Florida residents 31

Gender for Florida residents

Men 563

Women 651

Unknown 0

Age for Florida residents Range 0 - 104 Median age 48

Hospitalizations 193

Deaths 96

