Florida COVID cases spike, Sarasota and Manatee report high numbers

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has reported a jump of nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. The DOH is reporting 122,960 cases and 3,366 deaths. Over 1.7 million tests have been administered statewide.
Due to the spike in cases, many businesses have shut down and an order was issued by The Department of Business and Professional Regulation to suspend alcohol sales at Florida bars.
Cases are also spiking in Sarasota and Manatee Counties. Here are the latest totals from the COVID-19 Dashboard:
Manatee County:
Confirmed cases
Total cases 2,368
Florida residents 2,351
Non-Florida residents 17
Gender for Florida residents
Men 1,111
Women 1,234
Unknown 6
Age for Florida residents Range 0 - 101 Median age 42
Hospitalizations 254
Deaths 128
Sarasota County:
Total cases 1,245
Florida residents
1,214
Non-Florida residents 31
Gender for Florida residents
Men 563
Women 651
Unknown 0
Age for Florida residents Range 0 - 104 Median age 48
Hospitalizations 193
Deaths 96
