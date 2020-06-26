First Alert Weather: The hot weather continues as Saharan Dust may impact air quality

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure continues to lift north and the east wind has established itself over the Suncoast. Moisture in the atmosphere is limited aloft but at the surface remain high and will produce dangerous heat indexes again today. Saharan Dust has moved into the Gulf and rotated around an area of high pressure aloft and is in the air aloft. So, today expect hot temperatures with a heat index close to 110 in many locations with a Heat Advisory in effect from noon till 6pm. The concentrations of dust in the atmosphere is forecast to degrade air quality and place the air quality index into the medium category. For most people that is not a problem but for the population who are highly sensitive to dust pollution, you may consider limiting outdoor exposure. Rain chances will be focused near the coast today but limited moisture will keep the chance for precipitation at 20% to 30%.