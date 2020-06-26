City of Anna Maria issues mask ordinance

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Following the example of the City of Holmes Beach, Anna Maria has issued a mask ordinance that could result in a fine for people who don’t comply.
Beginning at 8 a.m. on June 27, a $50 fine can be issued for persons who are not wearing a mask in the city. There are exceptions to this rule, including those with health problems, children under the age of 2, and those who are dining at a restaurant.
The city will reevaluate the order every 6-7 days.
You can read the entire mandate here:
