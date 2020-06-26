Tornado spotted near I-75 and Clark Rd. Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Strong storms fired up along the Suncoast bringing some heavy rain, dangerous lightning, small hail and a possible tornado.
This video was taken around 7:45 p.m. this evening near Twin Lakes Park in Sarasota by Charlie Yeagley
If you have any damage send a photo to pix@mysuncoast.com or go to our First Alert Weather app and share video at the bottom of the home screen.
No damage has been reported with this tornado or funnel cloud so far.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.