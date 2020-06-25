Virtual public meeting on Fruitville Road to be held Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will be holding a virtual public meeting to help create a Corridor Vision Plan for SR 780/Fruitville Road in Sarasota County.
The virtual public meeting will be held from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
The community is invited to add input to formulate a Corridor Vision Plan that fits the needs of the community.
You can register for SR 780/Fruitville Road Corridor Vision Plan virtual public meeting by visiting the project website at: www.swflroads.com/sr780/fruitvillevision After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Comments and questions will be taken during the meeting, by email, through the website, and by mail through July 10, 2020. All correspondence will be posted to the project website after this deadline. If you would like to call in by telephone, all materials will be available for download from the project website at: www.swflroads.com/sr780/fruitvillevision. If you do not have internet access and would like materials mailed to you, or if you require further information, please contact Ms. June Farrell at (863) 519-2329 or via e-mail at June.Farrell@dot.state.fl.us.
