USF re-opening plan approved by Board of Governors

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Board of Governors unanimously approved the University of South Florida’s reopening plan for the fall 2020 semester, a significant step forward in the process of bringing students, faculty and staff back to campuses.
More than 100 people from across the university contributed to the development of the four-phase plan. The plan is modeled in a way that gives flexibility to adapt to on-campus operations depending on any changes to COVID-19 conditions.
The university is currently in phase I of re-opening and will increase at a 25% capacity in each phase while practicing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines. The goal is to reach phase III by late July or early August in order to prepare for the start of the semester.
USF President Steve Currall sent a letter about the re-opening to the staff and community Tuesday:
“As we look ahead, my leadership team and I, along with the USF COVID-19 Task Force led by College of Public Health Dean Donna Petersen and our leading experts from USF Health, will continue to closely monitor the latest COVID-19 data, governmental orders and other public health recommendations to evaluate when it’s appropriate to proceed to the next phase in our reopening plan. We will keep you updated.”
Any substantive change to the reopening plan would require approval by the Board of Governors.
