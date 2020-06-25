Tickets on sale for ‘Fireworks on the Lake’ presented by ABC7, Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 and Nathan Benderson Park are working together to safely celebrate our nation’s birthday!
On July 3, NBP will host their “Fireworks on the Lake.” The in-person fireworks celebration at the park will be a drive-in, social-distancing event. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. July 3 at the park.
The park is coordinating the sale of tickets online. For more information about the fireworks sale, visit this website. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25.
Ticketed fireworks viewing areas are on the park’s Regatta Island, in the Green Lot next to the SCAT station on North Cattlemen Road, and on the park’s south end. Vehicles will be spaced to allow for social distancing, so parking in each lot will be limited.
Pre-sale tickets will be sold for $15 per vehicle.
