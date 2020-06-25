Three Sarasota police officers test post for COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three police officers with the Sarasota Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19. According to officials with the department, these are the first three positive cases for the agency.
All three officers are at home on quarantine.
COVID-19 protocols remain in place at the Sarasota Police Department.
Chief Bernadette DiPino and the City of Sarasota are asking all citizens to wear masks in public, social distance and wash their hands.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.