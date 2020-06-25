Summer fertilizer ban in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -If you plan to garden this summer, a reminder that Sarasota County has a ban on the sale and use of any fertilizer with nitrogen or phosphorus in it.
During the summer months when there is more rain, more runoff gets into the waterways. When the runoff has excess nutrients from fertilizer, especially nitrogen or phosphorus, it causes harmful algae blooms as well as kills marine life. Sarasota County has a ban on the fertilizer from June 1st to September 30th.
A way people can keep their lawns green this summer is to use iron products with micro-nutrients instead. Adding compost can also help to improve your soil and give your garden a boost.
”If we all take part in not using fertilizer this time of year we just get to enjoy our waterways and estuaries that much more. I mean it makes such an impact in our beaches, rivers, streams bays, like Sarasota Bay itself. So if we all can kind of come together and take part in what they’re recommending our environment will be much better for it,” said Alex Barth of Troy’s Tropics.
Gardeners should also try buying plants that are already adapted to Florida. Those plants will need less fertilizer,water, pesticides, and overall care.
