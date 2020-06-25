Manatee-DOH issues ‘No Swim’ advisory for Bayfront Park North

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A ‘No Swim’ Advisory has been issued for Bayfront Park North on Anna Maria Island in Manatee County.
Bayfront Park North is located near the north end of Bayfront Park approximately 100 feet south of the northern park boundary. Other beaches located in Manatee County are not under advisory.
The advisory is a result of water that showed an elevated level of enterococci bacteria.
The advisory will be in effect until the water meets Environmental Protection Agency safety guidelines.
Other water recreation areas located in Manatee County are not currently under advisory.
