Lincoln Park testing site in Manatee County has closed

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government has announced that the Lincoln Park testing facility in Palmetto closed at 10 a.m. after they reached maximum capacity.
Just over 200 people were screened for #COVID19 at Lincoln Park in Palmetto. Testing facilities around the Suncoast have been reaching capacity with long lines of people waiting to be tested.
The site will reopen tomorrow, June 26 at 9 a.m. The county recommends that residents arrive early if they’d like to be tested.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.