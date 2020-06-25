Latest prison deaths at South Florida facility

(News Service of Florida) - The two latest COVID-19 deaths in the state prison system involved inmates at the South Florida Reception Center, according to information released Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health. The state Department of Corrections in recent days said two inmates had died but did not identify the prison.
In all 21 inmates have died of the virus, with three of the deaths linked to South Florida Reception Center, which is in Miami-Dade County. A total of 1,798 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, with 57 at South Florida Reception Center, according to Department of Corrections numbers.
Also, 387 corrections workers have tested positive, with 52 at South Florida Reception Center. Blackwater Correctional Facility has had the most COVID-19 deaths, with seven, while Sumter Correctional Institution has had three deaths. Dade Correctional Institution, Everglades Correctional Institution and Union Correctional Institution have each had two. Liberty Correctional Institution and South Bay Correctional Facility have each had one death.
