Holmes Beach passes ordinance that requires masks to be worn inside businesses and public places

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Mask wearing will now be mandatory for anyone inside a business or public building in Holmes Beach. This is to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Commissioners voting 5 to 0 in favor of the ordinance.
“I think it’s out of respect for everybody, it’s not just for myself but it’s for everybody that’s around me to wear the mask,” said Kathy Miller, a visitor to Holmes Beach.
Many people we talked with are in support of this, some are not. It’s an ordinance that officially kicks off this Sunday afternoon at 5 o’clock. Lindy Gilbert, co-owner of Small Town Creamery, says its very important to keep everybody safe. She says her business has been very proactive, putting up the plexiglass, wearing gloves and masks and constantly sanitizing.
“Right now we’re going to follow the ordinance, it just makes sense,” said Gilbert. “There’s been some spikes, people are nervous, we are going to adjust accordingly. I hear the ordinance takes place on Sunday, we’ll put signs up, add the people we need to add and we’ll follow what we need to.”
For those who don’t comply, they face a $250 fine for a first offense and a $500 fine for every other offense. Businesses will also be required to enforce the ordinance or face a fine. There are some exceptions to this including when people are eating or drinking at a bar or restaurant. Holmes Beach is the first city in Manatee County to make it mandatory to wear a mask in public.
