Heat is on with a little dust thrown in as well

The Saharan air layer will be in the atmosphere on Friday here along the Suncoast. It will put a haze in the atmosphere along with the high humidity. It could cause our air quality to go down a bit so keep that in mind if you have respiratory problems it could be unhealthy for you to venture outdoors. There is a website with real time monitoring of the air quality here at https://aqicn.org/city/usa/florida/sarasota/bee-ridge-park/