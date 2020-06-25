Heat is on with a little dust thrown in as well

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures will soar once again on Friday into the mid 90′s for most everyone and in the low 90′s near the coast.
With the high humidity at the surface it will feel like 105 to 110 degrees from noon to 6 p.m on Friday. There is a 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm which will bring some temporary relief for some but not many.
These storms will be able to form closer to the coast and west of I-75 finally due to a wind shift change as the high pressure system moves to our north late in the day.
The Saharan air layer will be in the atmosphere on Friday here along the Suncoast. It will put a haze in the atmosphere along with the high humidity. It could cause our air quality to go down a bit so keep that in mind if you have respiratory problems it could be unhealthy for you to venture outdoors. There is a website with real time monitoring of the air quality here at https://aqicn.org/city/usa/florida/sarasota/bee-ridge-park/
On Saturday we will see winds out of the ESE at 5-10 mph and generally mostly sunny skies through the day with a 30% chance for late day storms. The high will be 91. The heat index will be in the low 100′s.
Sunday look for partly cloudy skies and a high around 90 with a 40% chance for late day storms. These storms will tend to develop inland and then move back toward the beaches later in the day.
Most of next week looks like typical normal summer weather for us with partly cloudy skies highs near 90 and a good chance for late day storms. I think the heat advisories will stay away from the Suncoast once we get through Friday.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.