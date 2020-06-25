First Alert Weather: It gets even hotter today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are in a transition time on the Suncoast with the wind pattern changing. Today we will see a light east wind that forms as the high pressure area that was sitting over us begins to lift north. With the east wind we get a better chance for showers closer to the coast as the sea-breeze is pinned closer to the coastline. Our rain chance will hold at about 30% today. The storms will start later in the day, after the full heating of the day has occurred. therefore the Heat Advisory is again in effect for the area from noon till 6 pm. As the atmosphere modifies a bit and moisture increases, our day time high will also be a few degrees warmer than yesterday.