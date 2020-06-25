FDOH reports over 132,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) reported on Saturday morning that the state has 132,545 confirmed coronavirus cases.
The cases involve 130,092 Florida residents. The Department of Health also confirmed 3,390 deaths related to the virus.
This is an increase of 9,585 cases since Friday’s update which is now a new high for the state in terms of coronavirus cases in one day. This new record comes just one day after the state recorded a then statewide one record of 8,942 cases.
Some businesses and restaurants on the Suncoast have decided to briefly shutdown due to increasing numbers of the virus.
