City of Sarasota giving away masks to stop spread of COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Workers with the City of Sarasota will be giving away up to 50,000 protective face masks over the next week in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Staff members have been equipped with both traditional paper masks and cloth masks and are offering them to maskless visitors and residents they encounter as they perform their duties throughout Sarasota. The “Mask Mobile,” a small electric City vehicle outfittted with a white surgical mask across the front grill, will drive around town to promote mask usage in public.
The city has been urging residents to wear masks under the current public health emergency declaration.
The Florida Department of Health also recently issued a public health advisory recommending that all individuals in Florida wear masks in any setting where social distancing is not possible.
A Sarasota-specific call center has been established for questions and concerns about COVID-19 is available through the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County: 941-861-2883. Subject matter experts are available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.