City of Holmes Beach will issues fines for failure to wear masks inside a business

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The mayor of Holmes Beach tells ABC7 that beginning June 28, fines will be issued for individuals not wearing masks inside local businesses.
The fine will be $250 for your first offense and $500 for the second. The mayor says that the city will be working to educate business owners, residents and guests.
The Manatee County Commission recently decided not to pass a mandate requiring residents to wear mask. Instead they passed an advisory strongly suggesting that individuals wear masks when in public.
This is a developing story and ABC7 will provide a more detailed update once information is received.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.