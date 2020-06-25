Beach and boating safety tips ahead of the holiday weekend

An increase in the number of people in the water means lifeguards and the Coast Guard will working diligently to ensure that everyone is safe. Before going into the water, it is important to remember the hazards you may face. For example, rip currents are likely to appear on local beaches. Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water that can sweep you out into the open ocean. “That narrow channel of water, it’s usually dirtier because it has sand mixed into it, may have some foam and some seaweed with it. So, if you see that when you are getting into the water, avoid that area,” says Montgomery.