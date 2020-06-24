Who should get tested for COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -As testing along the Suncoast becomes more readily available, at what point should an individual get tested for COVID-19?
Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Manuel Gordillo , said if an individual is presenting any signs of COVID-19 they should get tested right away. If an individual comes into contact with a person who has tested positive for Coronavirus and they were with that individual for more than ten to fifteen minutes or were in close contact with them they should get tested.
CDC guidelines say after a person is exposed to a positive individual, that individual should get tested within the next three days. If that person has accessibility to testing, they should repeat the test again two to three days after their first test. Health professionals say if the country wants to avoid another shutdown, testing and contact tracing needs to be ramped up.
”We need to get our act together in terms of testing. We need to test as much as we can and once we identify a person that’s positive we need to do it quickly and investigate who have they been in contact with and those need to be quarantined. If we don’t do that, again we’re going to be in the same boat as we were before,” said Dr. Gordillo.
When it comes to secondary exposure, which is when an individual is exposed to a person who may not be positive themselves but they were exposed to someone who was positive, that individual should get tested if they were in close contact with that person for more than fifteen minutes.
