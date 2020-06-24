Three state-ran COVID-19 testing sites on the Suncoast close down for Wednesday after reaching max capacity

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three of the state-ran COVID-19 testing sites on the Suncoast have closed down for today after supplies exhausted.
The Robert L. Taylor Community Complex testing site in the Newtown community of Sarasota reached its maximum capacity of 300 tests.
The Lincoln Park testing site in Palmetto reached it’s maximum capacity of 200 tests.
The testing site at the Mall at University Town Center (UTC) has reached it’s maximum capacity of 750 tests.
This is the second straight day that the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex and Mall at UTC testing sites have reached maximum capacity, and it is third consecutive day that the Lincoln Park testing site has done the same thing.
The testing site at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex will re-open at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, and the Lincoln Park and Mall at UTC testing sites will re-open at 9:00 a.m.
