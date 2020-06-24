Some Florida Congress members ask DeSantis to make masks mandatory

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some members of Florida’s Congress are urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue an immediate statewide order that would require all people wear masks in public.
This comes after the state‘s rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in recent days, with both the number of cases and rate of positive tests reaching record highs in the past week.
“As positive cases surge and hospitalizations increase, it is imperative that you take data-driven action to help protect Floridians, our families, and our communities from the dangers of COVID19,” the members wrote to DeSantis in a letter that was sent to him on Tuesday.
Florida recently surpassed 100,000 positive cases this week. Some cities and counties have issued mask mandates locally, but they remain optional on a state level.
“Wearing masks can help people feel more secure in their everyday activities, and play a role in safely re-opening the economy,” reads the letter. “We need to hear from you, clearly and unequivocally, that wearing a mask in public is a requirement. In saying so, you will be making a statement, driven by scientific data, that each individual has an urgent and integral role to play in slowing the spread of this virus.”
DeSantis is expected to make a major announcement at Mater Academy Charter School in Hialeah Gardens on Wednesday.
Manatee County commissioners are discussing and deciding right now the potential of requiring people in the community to wear masks inside businesses.
