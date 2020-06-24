More SCAT bus routes return to Venice, North Port via ‘On Demand’ service

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (North Port Herald) - Starting Saturday, Sarasota County Area Transit is resuming two Venice and North Port routes with On Demand service only.
All SCAT transit services, including fixed bus routes and On Demand service, are currently free of charge. According to our news partners at the North Port Herald those routes include the following:
Route 23, which runs from the Historic Venice Train Depot to all points on the island of Venice, is being replaced with On Demand service.
Route 28, which runs what might be called downtown service in North Port, is also being replaced with On Demand service. The “C” shape service area largely includes North Port City Hall to West Price Boulevard south on Sout Biscayne Drive and U.S. 41 back to Cocoplum Village Shops.
On Demand services are available by reservation only.
For a reservation, call SCAT contractor MTM Transit, the SCAT para-transit provider, at 941-777-6000 to schedule trips. MTM needs an hour notice before it can pick up a rider.
Here are the changes in effect:
Routes 4 (St. Armands-Lido Key) is in operation Monday-Saturday. On Demand service is no longer available in this area.
Routes 11 (Pavilion-Siesta Key-Siesta Key Mall) and 18 (Longboat Key/Bay Isles) is in operation Monday-Sunday. On Demand service is no longer available in this area.
Route 9 (Venice/ Jacaranda/North Port) has resumed service.
Routes 16 (Venice/ Jacaranda/ Englewood) will operate on a Saturday modified schedule Monday-Saturday.
Route 13 (Venice/ Venice Island) operates Monday-Friday only.
Route 100 (Airport/ downtown Sarasota/ North Port) operates Monday-Friday only.
Route 1713 (U.S. 41/ North
Port) operates Saturday-Sunday only.
On Demand service area will operate Monday-Saturday on Venice Island and connect to the Venice Train Station. This will provide service covered by Route 23.
On Demand service will operate from Monday-Friday in North Port to provide service covered by Route 28.
Persons utilizing the transit system are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
