Manatee County Commission urges residents to wear mask

(WWSB) - After debate over whether to make face masks mandatory in public, the Manatee County Commission released a statement endorsing recommendations from the Florida Surgeon General that state all individuals in Florida SHOULD wear face coverings in any setting where social distancing is not possible.
All individuals should refrain from participation in social or recreational gatherings of more than 50 people. For all gatherings of fewer than 50 people, individuals should practice social distancing by maintaining a distance of at least six feet from each other and wear a face covering.
County Commissioners urge Manatee County residents, business owners and visitors to read and adhere to the Surgeon General’s public health advisory issued on June 20, 2020, and respect others that cannot protect themselves in public spaces.
The Board of County Commissioners supports businesses that require patrons to wear masks prior to entering their businesses, and requires social distancing if masks are removed. The Surgeon General’s Public Health Advisory can be found at www.mymanatee.org/covid-19